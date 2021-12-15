The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved an incentive scheme to promote transactions through RuPay debit cards and BHIM-UPI transactions.

“Under the scheme, the acquiring banks will be incentivised by the Government, by way of paying percentage of value of transactions (P2M) done through RuPay Debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI modes of payments, at an estimated financial outlay of Rs.1,300 crore for a period of one year w.e.f. April 01, 2021," said union minister Ashwini Vainshaw at the Cabinet briefing.

The scheme will cover reimbursement on digital transactions of up to ₹2,000. It will facilitate acquiring banks in building robust digital payment ecosystem and promoting RuPay Debit card and BHIM-UPI digital transactions, across all sectors and segments of the population and further deepening of digital payments in the country.

It will also help in making accessible digital modes of payments to unbanked and marginalized populations, who are outside of the formal banking and financial system.

India today is one of the most efficient payments markets in the world. These developments have been the outcome of the initiatives of the initiatives of the Government of India and innovation by various players in the digital payment ecosystem. The scheme will further spur research and development and innovation in fintech space, and will help the Government in further deepening of digital payments in various part of countries, the government said.

The scheme has been formulated in compliance with the Budget announcements (FY2021-22) by the Government to give further boost to digital transactions in the country.

In another decision, the union cabinet approved the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between India and Poland with a view to enhancing capability of both countries in investigation crimes, including those related to terrorism, through mutual legal assistance.

The treaty, the government said, aims to enhance effectiveness of both the countries in investigation and prosecution of crime, through cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters. In the context of transnational crime and its linkages to terrorism, the proposed Treaty will provide a broad legal framework for bilateral cooperation with Poland in investigation and prosecution of crime as well as in tracing, restrain and confiscation of proceeds and instruments of crime as well as the funds meant to finance terrorist acts.

