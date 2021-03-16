Cabinet clears setting up of development finance institution

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up of a development finance institution (DFI) which will raise capital from the markets and offer long-term debt to infrastructure projects, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here.

The finance ministry will soon table a Bill in Parliament to give effect to the new institution, for which the government has allocated ₹20,000 crore in FY22 budget as equity support. Sitharaman’s February budget had said that the government’s ambition was to have a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 trillion for this institution in about three years.

The minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to give effect to budget announcements swiftly so that the economic stimulus gains momentum.

Sitharaman said the new institution is being set up in the context of the government’s efforts to build infrastructure assets, for which a ₹111 trillion project pipeline has been drawn up. As of December 2019, this list had as many as 6,000 greenfield and brownfield projects, the minister explained.

“We have acknowledged both development and financial objectives will matter in setting up a DFI. While we mentioned (the creation of DFI) in the budget, even as the budget session of Parliament is on, the cabinet has already cleared the setting up of a DFI," the minister said.

