New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared signing of a deal with the UK to liberalise visa regime which will facilitate easier movement of people, including skilled professionals, between the two countries. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said an official statement.

The deal, which covers a mobility partnership between the two nations, will promote movement of students, researchers and skilled professionals between the two sides. It also aims at closer cooperation on issues related to irregular migration and human trafficking between the countries, said the statement.

It said the deal would benefit Indian students, academics and researchers, migrants for professional and economic reasons and those willing to contribute through various projects to the economic development of both countries without consideration of caste, creed, religion or gender.

“This memorandum of understanding can support the innovation ecosystem in both countries by facilitating free flow of talent," said the statement. The cabinet also cleared another deal between the nations on partnership in innovation.

Liberal norms on movement of professionals are of key interest to India, while the UK is keen on a free trade deal with India for which negotiations are expected to start. The trade deal is expected to lower tariff barriers between the two countries.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal for distribution of free food grain in May and June to 80 crore beneficiaries of the food security law. The intention for delivery of extra food grain was announced last month. The government said in a statement that the total food grain to be distributed would be 8 million tonne. Each eligible person will get five kilograms of free food grain in the two months in addition to their quota of subsidised food grains. This entails a food subsidy of ₹25,332.92 crore.

“The additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by coronavirus. No poor family will suffer on account of non-availability of food-grains due to disruption in the next two months," said the statement.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.