Cabinet clears signing of deal with UK to liberalise visa regime

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal for distribution of free food grain in May and June to 80 crore beneficiaries of the food security law. The intention for delivery of extra food grain was announced last month. The government said in a statement that the total food grain to be distributed would be 8 million tonne. Each eligible person will get five kilograms of free food grain in the two months in addition to their quota of subsidised food grains. This entails a food subsidy of ₹25,332.92 crore.