Cabinet Committee approves Industrial Corridor nodes worth 7,725 crore

Logistics Hub project at Greater Noida is planned as a world-class facility that will provide efficient storage and transitioning of goods to and from the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) and offer a one-stop destination to freight companies and customers. The transport hub project near the Boraki railways station, on the other hand, will have space for Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Local Bus Terminal (LBT), Metro, commercial, retail & hotel space and green open spaces for world-class passenger movement facilities for the growing population of the catchment zone catering to upcoming developments in U.P. sub-region of the National Capital Region, thus, decongesting Delhi. The employment generation estimated is about 1 lakh persons by 2040 for both these projects and will have a positive impact on the growth opportunities in the surrounding area.