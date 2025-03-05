The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has recently made several key decisions regarding personnel appointments and extensions. Notably, the committee has approved the appointment of Ashwin Shenvi, Sudha Singh, and Ashok Kumar as Joint Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). All three are currently serving as Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) in the CBI.

Ahswin Shenvi: Ashwin Shenvi is a 2006 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Haryana cadre. He currently serves in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Ahswin Shenvi was appointed as a Joint Director in the CBI by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, reflecting his significant contributions to the agency.

Sudha Singh: Sudha Singh is a 2006 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Odisha cadre. She currently serves as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sudha Singh has been recognized for her meritorious service, having received the Police Medal on Republic Day8. She was previously promoted from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to DIG within the CBI.

Ashok Kumar: Ashok Kumar, in the context of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is a 2006 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer specializing in Central Excise and Customs (C&CE). He has been serving in the CBI and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Prior to this promotion, he held the position of Superintendent of Police (SP) in the CBI.

In another significant decision, the committee has extended the central deputation tenure of Praveen Mal Khanooja, who serves as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. His tenure has been extended beyond August 11, 2025, until November 7, 2026.

Praveen Mal Khanooja: Praveen Mal Khanooja is a 1994 batch officer of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS). He currently serves as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Khanooja holds a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering and an M.Tech in Management & Systems. He has worked in various capacities, including roles in Defence Audit, Railways Audit, and State Government Accounts & Audit. He previously served as Director General at the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and Director General at the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell.