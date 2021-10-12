New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings are scheduled to be held at 6 pm today. More details in the matter are awaited.

The last Union Cabinet meeting was held on 6 October where the Centre approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

In the last cabinet meeting, the Central government had also approved the setting up of seven PM MITRA parks as announced in Union Budget for 2021-22.

