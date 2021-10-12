Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to meet today. What's on the agenda

In the last cabinet meeting, the Central government had also approved the setting up of seven PM MITRA parks

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings are scheduled to be held at 6 pm today. More details in the matter are awaited.

The last Union Cabinet meeting was held on 6 October where the Centre approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

