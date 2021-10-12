Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to meet today. What's on the agenda

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to meet today. What's on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the new Union Cabinet meeting in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
10:53 AM IST Livemint

In the last cabinet meeting, the Central government had also approved the setting up of seven PM MITRA parks

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings are scheduled to be held at 6 pm today. More details in the matter are awaited.

The last Union Cabinet meeting was held on 6 October where the Centre approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

In the last cabinet meeting, the Central government had also approved the setting up of seven PM MITRA parks as announced in Union Budget for 2021-22.

