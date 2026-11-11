Cabinet decisions today 11 Nov full list: ₹12.6 lakh crore Mudra loans, ₹62,370 crore subsidy, metro boost and more

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 11 November, approved a series of decisions covering support for small businesses, fertiliser subsidies, urban transport and cultural infrastructure.

The key announcements include the continuation of the Stand-Up India Scheme and the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units, approval of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for the Rabi 2026-27 season, and an extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also cleared the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum in New Delhi at an estimated cost of ₹3,230 crore, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Full list of Cabinet decisions on 11 November: 1. Stand-Up India Scheme extended by five years The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Stand-Up India Scheme for another five years, until March 31, 2031. According to the PIB, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to an additional 2.5 lakh entrepreneurs over this period, focusing on women and entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

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Launched in April 2016, the scheme has facilitated loans to more than 2.75 lakh women, SC and ST entrepreneurs so far. Eligible beneficiaries can access loans ranging from above ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore for setting up greenfield enterprises in manufacturing, services, trading and agriculture-allied activities. The government has also approved a credit guarantee corpus of ₹4,111 crore, with guarantee coverage of 85% of the loan amount, the PIB said.

2. Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units extended until 2031 The Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) for five years until March 31, 2031. The scheme provides credit guarantee coverage to lending institutions against default risks on loans extended under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY).

According to the PIB, the government has approved a corpus of ₹5,000 crore, which is expected to facilitate PMMY loans amounting to ₹12.6 lakh crore over the next five years. The fund provides guarantee coverage for eligible micro-enterprise loans of up to ₹20 lakh, overdrafts of up to ₹10,000 under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, and certain loans to self-help groups.

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The government has also reduced the annual guarantee fee from 1% to 0.75% for the relevant loan categories, while the existing fee structure for self-help groups will continue. As of September 2026, more than 60.36 crore loans worth ₹43.34 lakh crore had been sanctioned under PMMY since its launch, the PIB said.

3. ₹ 62,370 crore fertiliser subsidy approved for Rabi 2026-27 The Union Cabinet has approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season, covering the period from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

According to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the tentative budgetary requirement for the subsidy has been estimated at ₹62,370.02 crore. This is around ₹24,417.73 crore higher than the ₹37,952.29 crore allocated for the Rabi 2025-26 season.

The subsidy will cover P&K fertilisers, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and NPKS grades, with the objective of ensuring their availability to farmers at affordable prices. The government said the approved rates take into account recent international price trends for fertilisers and inputs such as urea, DAP, muriate of potash (MOP) and sulphur.

The government currently makes 28 grades of P&K fertilisers available to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers and importers, the PIB said.

4. Noida Metro Aqua Line extension approved at ₹ 2,390 crore The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4 at an estimated cost of ₹2,390 crore. The 8.449-km corridor will comprise five elevated stations, according to an official statement.

The project is expected to significantly improve public transportation connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida. Once operational, the extension will take the combined active metro rail network in the two cities to 71.878 km.

The new corridor will also provide connectivity with high-demand routes, including an interchange with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector 61, the statement said.

The extension will connect several commercial and residential hubs, including Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial spaces in Greater Noida Sector 4. It will also improve access to IKEA at Noida Sector 51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector 73.

Additionally, the corridor will connect major multinational companies (MNCs) and IT hubs, including the Tech Mahindra office and TCL Tech office at Noida Sector 60, the Oil Industry Development Board at Noida Sector 73, and Golden I office and commercial space at Greater Noida Sector 4.

The government said the project would strengthen urban mobility by connecting important commercial, institutional and employment centres across Noida and Greater Noida, while providing commuters with an additional public transport option.

5. Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum approved at ₹ 3,230 crore The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at the historic North and South Block complex in New Delhi at an estimated cost of ₹3,230 crore.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the proposed museum will showcase India's civilisational history, diversity and cultural heritage through galleries covering tangible and intangible heritage. Spread across a proposed built-up area of approximately 1,78,509 square metres, it will be developed by adaptively reusing the historic government buildings while retaining their architectural character.

The project will be implemented in phases between the financial years 2026-27 and 2030-31. The first gallery, based on the theme of 'Adornment', is expected to open to the public in North Block in the latter part of 2027. Around 1.8 million objects have been identified from the National Museum, other Culture Ministry museums, Archaeological Survey of India site museums, state museums and private collections for potential display.

Other proposed galleries will cover themes such as architecture and cityscapes, mathematics and astronomy, languages and scripts, faith and spirituality, and India's historical trade and intellectual connections.