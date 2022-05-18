Cabinet empowers PSEs to divest subsidiaries fully or partially

However, the boards do not have powers for disinvestment or closure of their subsidiaries or units, except some limited powers given to Maharatna PSEs for minority stake disinvestment of shareholding in their subsidiaries. Therefore, approval of the Cabinet or the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was needed by the parent PSE for disinvestment in strategic disinvestment or minority stake sales or closure of their subsidiaries or units, irrespective of the size of operations or capital deployed of such subsidiaries.