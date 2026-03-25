Cabinet extends IVFRT Scheme for 5 years to boost immigration and visa services — details here

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned a five-year extension for the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme, designed to interlink and optimise functions concerning immigration, visa processing, and the registration of foreign nationals in India.

Presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved the scheme's continuation from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2031, with a financial allocation of ₹1,800 crore, an official statement said.

This renewal represents more than a "technical upgrade; it is a strategic transformation" reflecting the government's objective to facilitate global mobility through a premier immigration system, the report noted.

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"After the recent enactment of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and its subsequent Rules and Order, it has become imperative to strengthen and modernise the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) system to effectively meet emerging requirements and future challenges in the domain of immigration control and foreigner management, including illegal migration," it said.

IVFRT platform to simplify registration, visa issuance The IVFRT platform aims to unify and simplify registration and visa issuance by modernising services within a secure, integrated delivery framework.

By incorporating emerging technologies — such as mobile-based platforms and self-service kiosks — the initiative seeks to ensure seamless and protected passenger transit.

"The scheme seeks to expand and strengthen the scope and capacity of the existing IVFRT Scheme not only by reimagining and revamping the existing structure, but also introducing the state-of-the-art technological solutions to enhance user experience without compromising the security architecture," the statement said.

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Furthermore, the plan includes the expansion and enhancement of core infrastructure across data centres, FRROs, and immigration checkpoints to establish a resilient, scalable national network.

"The budget outlay for the project was revised to ₹638.90 crore in 2015 along with extension of the implementation timeline up to 31st March, 2017, and further up to 31st March, 2021 without any additional financial implications," the statement said.

Additionally, the scheme will optimise technology and service delivery by introducing unified digital platforms, revamping core application architecture, and strengthening network and deployment frameworks for improved efficiency and user experience, which will facilitate legitimate travellers while strengthening national security.

"It will help maintain service continuity and induct innovative technological solutions to attract more foreign tourists in India in future. This will thus give a boost to the tourism, medical and business sectors. IVFRT has immense positive externalities that would boost international traffic, business, commerce, and tourism. This would pave the way for economic growth and would thus contribute towards employment opportunities," the statement said.

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Initially approved in 2010 with a ₹1,011 crore budget, the scheme balances the facilitation of legitimate travel with national security needs. Its original term concluded in September 2014. Subsequently, on 19 January 2022, the Cabinet had approved a five-year extension from April 2021 to March 2026 with an outlay of ₹1,365 crore.

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