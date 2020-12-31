Cabinet gives green signal for 12,000 crore infra projects

These projects are expected to generate 280,000 jobs. For the Krishnapatnam node, the estimated employment projection on completion of the first phase of development is likely to be around 98,000 people, of which about 58,000 are likely to be employed at the site. For the Tumakuru node, the government expects employment of about 88,500 workers, out of which 17,700 will be from the service industries in the initial development phase.