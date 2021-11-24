NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to a bill for withdrawing the three farm laws that instigated farmers to stage protests across Delhi borders. The bill, government said, will be tabled in the Parliament for passage in the upcoming winter session.

The development comes in less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the three central farm laws. The three laws that will be repealed are--Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. The bills aimed to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, especially marketing of farm produce.

“The Cabinet has approved the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 to roll back the three laws passed by Parliament in September last year. The Cabinet has completed the formalities to repeal these three farm laws. In the upcoming session of Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws," said union minister Anurag Thakur during the cabinet press briefing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on November 19 had announced to repeal the three farm laws, stating that the government could not convince protesting farmers about the benefits of the agriculture sector reforms. Modi had also requested the farmer to end the protest and return home. The winter session will begin on November 29, and conclude on December 23.

In yet another decision, the union cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for another four months (December 2021-March 2022). The food grain under Phase V would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs. 53,344.52 Crore, Thakur said during the press conference. The total outgo of foodgrains in Phase V is expected to 163 LMT. After successful completion of Phase IV, Phase V will begin from December 1, 2021, the government said.

Food grains at 5 kg per person per month will be given free of cost for all the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) will be continued till March, 2022. The cabinet also approved has approved the formation of Company (Special Purpose Vehicle) to privatize the electricity distribution business in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (DNH&DD), sale of Equity Shares of the newly formed Company to highest bidder and formation of Trust(s) for serving employees’ liabilities.

The said privatisation process will fulfil the desired outcomes of better services to over 1.45 lakh consumers of DNH & DD, operational improvements and functional efficiencies in distribution and provide a model for emulation by other utilities across the country. This will further lead to an increase in competition and strengthen the electricity industry and will also lead to recovery of unrealized dues.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also continuation of the umbrella scheme "Atmosphere' & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS)" from the 14th Finance Commission to the next Finance Commission Cycle (2021-2026). ACROSS along with its eight sub-schemes to the next finance cycle of five will cost estimated of Rs.2,135 crore, the government said in a statement. In another decision, the CCEA also approved continuation of the umbrella scheme "Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART)"

The umbrella scheme to cost of Rs. 2177 crore, said the government. The CCEA also approved continuation of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme for next five years. Stipendiary support of Rs. 3,054 crore will be provided to apprentices who undergo apprenticeship training under National Apprenticeship Training Scheme. Approximately 9 lakhs apprentices will be trained by industry and commercial organisations, the government said.

