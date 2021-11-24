Cabinet gives nod to Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also continuation of the umbrella scheme "Atmosphere' & Climate Research-Modelling Observing Systems & Services (ACROSS)" from the 14th Finance Commission to the next Finance Commission Cycle (2021-2026). ACROSS along with its eight sub-schemes to the next finance cycle of five will cost estimated of Rs.2,135 crore, the government said in a statement. In another decision, the CCEA also approved continuation of the umbrella scheme "Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART)"