Cabinet gives nod to Indian Space Policy, 2023 to boost private participation2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:27 PM IST
- The policy lays down the roles and responsibilities of organizations such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and private sector entities.
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy 2023, which aims to boost the country's space department's role and give a larger participation to research, academia, startups, and industry.
