Cabinet gives nod to 6,062.45 cr outlay in new scheme RAMP. 10 points

8. Important component of RAMP is the preparation of Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs), in which all states/UTs, will be invited. The SIPs would include an outreach plan for identification and mobilisation of MSMEs under RAMP, identify key constraints and gaps, set milestones, and project the required budgets for interventions in priority sectors including renewable energy, rural & non-farm business, wholesale and retail trade, village and cottage industries, women enterprises etc.