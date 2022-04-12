OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Cabinet likely to consider raising fertiliser subsidy
Listen to this article

India's cabinet is likely to consider raising the country's fertiliser subsidy at a meeting on Wednesday, government sources said on Tuesday.

India needs to raise the subsidy because of a sharp increase in the price of crop nutrients in global markets and rising energy costs, said the sources, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout