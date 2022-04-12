Cabinet likely to consider raising fertiliser subsidy

Cabinet likely to consider raising fertiliser subsidy1 min read . 12 Apr 2022
- India's cabinet is likely to consider raising the country's fertiliser subsidy at a meeting on Wednesday, government sources said on Tuesday
India needs to raise the subsidy because of a sharp increase in the price of crop nutrients in global markets and rising energy costs, said the sources, who declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.