Cabinet clears ₹28,840 crore for regional connectivity scheme revamp, ₹1,800 crore to upgrade immigration system

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹28,840 crore project to revamp India's regional air connectivity scheme and cleared a ₹1,800 crore upgrade of the country’s immigration system.

The cabinet cleared a modified version of the Udan scheme, from FY27 to FY36, to expand connectivity to underserved regions by developing 100 airports from existing airstrips and supporting the operations of regional aerodromes.

Mint had reported on 29 November 2024, quoting sources, that the government had identified around 150 small airports and airstrips for modernisation and development to cater to rising passenger and air cargo demand.

The plan includes ₹12,159 crore for airport development, ₹3,661 crore for 200 helipads in remote and hilly areas, and ₹10,043 crore in viability gap funding to sustain low-traffic routes. Another ₹2,577 crore has been allocated for the operation and maintenance of regional facilities.

The scheme proposed upgrading existing infrastructure rather than building new greenfield airports, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the Cabinet meeting adding that about 15 currently non-operational Udan airports will be revived.

The government expects the revamped Udan programme to connect around 120 new destinations and cater to nearly 4 crore passengers, while also boosting tourism, local economic activity and emergency response capabilities in remote regions

The scheme also proposes a push for domestic manufacturing, with provisions for procuring aircraft such as HAL Dhruv helicopters and Dornier planes.

Ease of travel Separately, the cabinet approved the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) 3.0 programme with an outlay of ₹1,800 crore for five years starting April 2026.

The upgraded system will deploy artificial intelligence, machine learning and biometric authentication, including facial and iris recognition, alongside integrated digital platforms and infrastructure upgrades across immigration checkpoints and registration offices.

“The move is aimed at reducing processing time, improving user experience, and strengthening national security by enabling real-time data sharing and monitoring of foreign travellers,” said Vaishnaw. According to the Cabinet note, the system will facilitate legitimate travel while addressing emerging security challenges linked to global mobility.

Originally launched in 2010, the IVFRT system will be extended until March 2031, with the latest phase focusing on technology upgrades, expanded infrastructure and service optimisation, including mobile services and self-service kiosks.

The government, in a statement, said the upgraded system will focus on technology innovation, infrastructure expansion and service optimisation. It will create a more efficient and secure immigration ecosystem, strengthening the country’s ability to track foreign nationals and manage illegal migration.

The system currently covers 117 immigration posts, 15 regional registration offices and over 850 registration offices across the country.

The cabinet also approved the updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the UN climate framework, raising its emissions intensity reduction target to 47% from 2005 levels and increasing the share of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity to 60% by 2035.