Cabinet meeting on DA hike for govt employees likely today: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:53 AM IST
- Currently, over one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting 38% DA. the last revision on the DA hike was made on 28 September 2022
The government is likely to hike the dearness allowance for central government staff post the meeting scheduled on 15 March, Wednesday. According to a report by Zee news, the announcement regarding the DA hike for government employees may be made in today's cabinet meeting.
