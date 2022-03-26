The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the meeting today, decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by six months, Hindustan Times reported. The scheme aims to help over 80 crore people of the country. The scheme, launched in March 2020, was later extended to March 2022.

Prime Minister Modi, sharing the development, said the strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. “To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as before," he added.

भारतवर्ष का सामर्थ्य देश के एक-एक नागरिक की शक्ति में समाहित है। इस शक्ति को और मजबूती देने के लिए सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना को छह महीने और बढ़ाकर सितंबर 2022 तक जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। देश के 80 करोड़ से अधिक लोग पहले की तरह इसका लाभ उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gasprUJIhK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

The Centre provides 5kg of foodgrains per month for free under this scheme. The additional free grains is over and above the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of ₹2-3 per kg.

The Union Cabinet meeting started at 4.30 pm at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, this is the second Union cabinet meeting taking place in a week today. Several top ministers are expected to present in the meeting.

The scheme provides free food to those in need. As soon as the first lockdown was announced in March 2020, the government had brought about PM Garib KalyanYojana, under which a package of ₹1.75 lakh crore for the poor was announced.

During the first Covid wave in India, about 120 million migrant workers had lost jobs, forcing the government to come up with a free food scheme for the poor.

