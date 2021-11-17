Cabinet minister saves life of a passenger mid-air. What PM Modi said

Bhagwat Karad was going from Delhi to Mumbai on Indigo flight number 6E 171. An hour after the flight took off, a passengers' health deteriorated. The cabin crew immediately asked if there was a doctor on the flight. After this, Karad came forward to help. The Union Minister provided first aid to the patient and also gave injections available in the emergency kit of the flight to the passenger.

