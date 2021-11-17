Cabinet minister saves life of a passenger mid-air. What PM Modi said

Cabinet minister saves life of a passenger mid-air. What PM Modi said1 min read . 06:20 AM IST
Union cabinet minister Dr Bhagwat Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo fligt
PM Modi's cabinet minister Dr Bhagwat Karad saved a life by giving first aid to a co-passenger on an Indigo flight on Tuesday, after which netizens have continued to heap praises on the minister. Besides, the prime minister has also applauded the minister for his kind gesture.
Photos have gone viral on social media in which Karad, a pediatrician by qualification, helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight.
Bhagwat Karad was going from Delhi to Mumbai on Indigo flight number 6E 171. An hour after the flight took off, a passengers' health deteriorated. The cabin crew immediately asked if there was a doctor on the flight. After this, Karad came forward to help. The Union Minister provided first aid to the patient and also gave injections available in the emergency kit of the flight to the passenger.
In a statement, the minister of State for Finance said the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue, and therefore, he reached out and provided first aid.
PM Narendra Modi appreciated the 'great gesture' of the union cabinet minister and wrote, "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," on Twitter.
The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.
