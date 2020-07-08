Cabinet nod for affordable rental housing complexes to accommodate urban poor

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to provide affordable rental housing complexes (ARHCs) to urban migrants and poor as a sub-scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)(Urban) . The scheme had been announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May under Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Under the scheme, initiated by the central ministry for housing and urban affairs, existing government-funded housing complexes will be converted into ARHCs through concession agreements for 25 years. Special incentives will be offered to private and public entities for develping housing complexes on their own land for 25 years.

The scheme seeks to target more than 350,000 beneficiaries who form a large part of the workforce of manufacturing industries, service providers across sectors, construction and other sectors. Besides, it would cover students from rural areas and small-towns who migrate to cities seeking better opportunities. With the implementation of the lockdown, a large number of migrant workers returned to their hometowns unable to bear the cost of living in cities.

“Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in massive reverse migration of workers/ urban poor in the country who come from rural areas or small-towns for seeking better employment opportunities in urban areas. Usually, these migrants live in slums, informal/ unauthorized colonies or peri-urban areas to save rental charges. They spend lot of time on roads by walking/ cycling to workplaces, risking their lives to cut on the expenses," a statement by the central ministry for housing and urban affairs said.

An expenditure of Rs600 crore is estimated in the form of Technology Innovation Grant, which will be released for projects using identified innovative technologies for construction.

“ARHCs will create a new ecosystem in urban areas, making housing available at affordable rent [for migrants] close to their places of work and will cut down unnecessary travel, congestion and pollution. Investment on ARHCs is expected to create new job opportunities. Government-funded vacant housing stock will be converted into ARHCs for economically productive use. The scheme would create a conducive environment for entities to develop ARHCs on their own vacant land, which will enable new investment opportunities and promote entrepreneurship in rental housing sector," the statement added.

In case of government-funded complexes, concessionaire will make the complexes livable by repair/retrofit & maintenance of rooms and filling up infrastructure gaps such as water, sewerage, sanitation and roads. The concessionaire will be selected by states and Union territories through transparent bidding.

PMAY (Urban) was launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing for all by 2022 across all urban areas.

