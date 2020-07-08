Cabinet nod for affordable rental housing complexes to accommodate urban poor

“ARHCs will create a new ecosystem in urban areas, making housing available at affordable rent [for migrants] close to their places of work and will cut down unnecessary travel, congestion and pollution. Investment on ARHCs is expected to create new job opportunities. Government-funded vacant housing stock will be converted into ARHCs for economically productive use. The scheme would create a conducive environment for entities to develop ARHCs on their own vacant land, which will enable new investment opportunities and promote entrepreneurship in rental housing sector," the statement added.