Cabinet nod for press, mediation bills

Cabinet nod for press, mediation bills2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The Union cabinet cleared both the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 and the Mediation Bill, 2021, which has now been reworked to incorporate suggestions from a Parliamentary panel, said two persons informed about the development.
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved two key bills to be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament, for which a heavy legislative agenda of 30 bills has been drawn up. Though a short one, the monsoon session is likely to be a significant one given the bills that are listed for discussions.
