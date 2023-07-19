Cabinet nod for press, mediation bills

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 will replace the 155-year-old ‘Press and Registration of Books Act’ with simplified legislation that de-criminalises various provisions and brings digital media under its ambit. The new law is expected to make the registration process for newspapers and periodicals simpler and remove penal provisions for not including the name of the printer or operation of printing presses by newspapers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}