Cabinet nod to India-France transport sector pact
Union Cabinet nod will support the International Transport Forum (ITF) activities on the Indian transport sector
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a contract between India and France to support the International Transport Forum (ITF) activities on the Indian transport sector.