Cabinet nod to India-France transport sector pact

Cabinet nod to India-France transport sector pact

The pact is intended to identify technologies for the decarbonisation of the transport sector in India.
1 min read . 05:57 PM ISTPTI

Union Cabinet nod will support the International Transport Forum (ITF) activities on the Indian transport sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a contract between India and France to support the International Transport Forum (ITF) activities on the Indian transport sector.

According to an official statement, the contract was signed on July 6, 2022.

The activities to be carried out under this contract will lead to new scientific results and identification of technology options for decarbonisation of transport sector in India, it added.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Contract between the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, France on behalf of the International Transport Forum and the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), India to support the International Transport Forum (ITF) activities on the Indian Transport Sector", said a release by Ministry of Science and Technology

The Contract was signed on 6th July, 2022.

The activities to be carried out under this Contract will lead to:

  1. New scientific results;
  2. New policy insights;
  3. Capacity building through increase scientific interaction

Identification of technology options for decarbonization of transport sector in India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

