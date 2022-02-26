Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has approved the national roll-out of the Central Sector Scheme, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with a budget of ₹1,600 crore for five years. The National Health Authority (NHA) will be the implementing agency of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

As per the health ministry, digital health solutions across the healthcare ecosystem have proven beneficial over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and eSanjeevani demonstrating the role technology can play in enabling access to healthcare. “However, there is a need to integrate such solutions for the continuum of care, and effective utilisation of resources," it said.

The ministry said not only will ABDM facilitate effective public health interventions but will also catalyse innovation and generate more jobs.

What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission:

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will create a seamline online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services. It will also leverage open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the personal information is safe. It'll work on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity.

How will it help citizens:

Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked. This will enable you to create health records across healthcare providers, and improve their clinical decision making.

The mission will improve "equitable access" to quality healthcare as it'll encourage the use of technologies such as telemedicine, and enable national portability of health services.

Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts:

The pilot of ABDM was completed in the six UTs of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. During the pilot, the digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions are undergoing integration, the ministry said.

As on 24th February 2022, 17,33,69,087 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered in ABDM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.