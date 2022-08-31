The release also mentions that in recent times the country has witnessed an all time high production of Chana (Pulses) especially during the last three years. Government of India under Price Support Scheme has made record procurement of Chana during Rabi 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22. Due to this, 30.55 lakh MT of Chana is available with the Government under PSS & PSF in the coming Rabi season also, the production of Chana is expected to be good.