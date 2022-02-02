Cabinet note on FDI policy for LIC to be moved soon: DPIIT secretary

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In order to facilitate disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon approach the Union Cabinet to seek its approval on changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain said that the department was at the last leg of inter-ministerial consultation on the matter and expected the Cabinet to take up the proposal soon."Hopefully, it should happen very soon. All the comments that will come (from different departments) will be supportive (of the proposal)," Jain said in the post Budget media briefing on Wednesday. He added that the department will try to expedite the Cabinet note as much as possible..While the current FDI policy permits 74% foreign investment under the automatic route in the insurance sector, these rules do not apply to LIC, which is administered through a separate LIC Act.Besides, as per market regular securities and exchange board of India (SEBI), both Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and FDI are permitted under public offer. However, as the LIC Act does not have the provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the proposed LIC IPO with Sebi norms regarding foreign investor participation.The Cabinet had in July last year approved the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC and the stake sale is being planned in the current March quarter.The finance minister has directed that the disinvestment has to be completed during the current financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to facilitate disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon approach the Union Cabinet to seek its approval on changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain said that the department was at the last leg of inter-ministerial consultation on the matter and expected the Cabinet to take up the proposal soon."Hopefully, it should happen very soon. All the comments that will come (from different departments) will be supportive (of the proposal)," Jain said in the post Budget media briefing on Wednesday. He added that the department will try to expedite the Cabinet note as much as possible..While the current FDI policy permits 74% foreign investment under the automatic route in the insurance sector, these rules do not apply to LIC, which is administered through a separate LIC Act.Besides, as per market regular securities and exchange board of India (SEBI), both Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and FDI are permitted under public offer. However, as the LIC Act does not have the provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the proposed LIC IPO with Sebi norms regarding foreign investor participation.The Cabinet had in July last year approved the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC and the stake sale is being planned in the current March quarter.The finance minister has directed that the disinvestment has to be completed during the current financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}