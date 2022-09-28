Cabinet okays 10,000 cr to redevelop New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai rail stations

Cabinet okays ₹10,000 cr to redevelop New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai rail stations1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
Work on redevelopment of 199 stations is going on, and out of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations, the railway ministry said
New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Indian Railways’ proposal for the redevelopment of three major railway stations – New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations. The project involves an investment of approximately ₹10,000 crore.
“Today’s Cabinet decision gives a new direction to the station development. Work on redevelopment of 199 stations is going on. Out of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations. Master planning and design for the remaining is underway. Work is progressing fast for 32 stations," the railway ministry said in a statement.
The standard elements of station design will be:
1. Every station will have a spacious roof plaza (36/72/108 m) with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, recreational facilities.
2. Both sides of the city will be connected with the station, with the station building on both sides of Railway tracks.
3. Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, place for local products, etc will be available.
4. The stations located within the city will have a city center like place.
5. To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators.
6. Master plan has been prepared for smooth movement of traffic, with adequate parking facilities.
7. There will be integration with other modes of transportation like metro, bus etc.
8. Green Building Techniques will be used, with solar energy, water conservation/recycling and improved tree cover.
9. Special care will be taken to provide Divyang friendly facilities.
10. These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.
11. There will be segregation of arrival/departures, clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms.
12. The stations will be safe with installation of CCTV and access control.
13. These will be iconic station buildings.
