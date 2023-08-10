Cabinet okays GST changes to betting on online games2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Clearance enables government to place amendments to Central GST laws in Parliament in the ongoing session, which is on till Friday
The Union cabinet on Wednesday cleared legislative changes needed to implement the GST Council’s decision to ensure that 28% GST is paid on the full value of amounts deposited by players for betting on online games, casinos and horse races, three people familiar with the development said.