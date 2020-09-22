Cabinet okays hike in minimum support price for key rabi crops

The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on Monday approved hiking the minimum support price (MSP) for key rabi crops, including wheat, for the 2020-21 marketing season. The decision came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that MSP for farm products will continue under the farm bills passed by Parliament on Sunday, allaying farmers ’ concerns that the practice may come to an end following the notification of the bills.

MSP is the rate at which the government procures crops from farmers when prices fall below market price because of an abundance of supply.

MSP on wheat, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the rabi foodgrain output, has been increased by 2.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹1,975 per quintal. For gram, the hike is 8.3% y-o-y, 7% for rapeseed and mustard. For barley, the hike is ₹75 to ₹1,600 per quintal. The government hiked mustard MSP by ₹225 to ₹4,650 per quintal, while masur MSP was increased by ₹300 to ₹5,100 per quintal and safflower MSP by ₹112 to ₹5,327 per quintal.

The increase in MSP is in line with the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission that said MSP should be at least 50% more than the average production cost and the differential remuneration is aimed at encouraging crop diversification, the government said. It is also in line with the government’s broader aim to inch close to doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

“Higher MSP will empower farmers and contribute to doubling of their income. Increased MSP, along with the series of agriculture reforms passed by Parliament will ensure dignity and prosperity of farmers. Jai Kisan!," Modi said in a tweet after Monday’s cabinet announcement of MSP hike.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the announcement of the MSP hike before the onset of the rabi season (October-March) will help farmers take decisions on their crop structure. “The MSP for pulses (lentil) and oilseeds has been increased to boost production of these crops so that import of these items can be reduced," he said.

The new rate is proof that procurement at MSP and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis will continue. “However, farmers will be free to sell their produce outside these systems anywhere throughout the country to get remunerative prices," Tomar said.

“It is the responsibility of 21st century India to create new systems for the farmers of the country with modern thinking. Our efforts will continue to make the country’s farmer self-reliant in the country’s farming," Modi had said earlier during the day. “I assure every farmer of the country that the MSP system will continue to operate as before. The way the campaign is run for government procurement every season, will also continue to run as before," he said.

