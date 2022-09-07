Cabinet okays revised policy on leasing of railway land

The railway land lease fee has been cut to 1.5% of the market value of land per acre from the existing 6% and the lease period has been extended from five years to 35 years.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a revised policy on leasing of railway land that extends the period of lease to bring more investment in development of infrastructure facilities.
According to the changes,the railway land lease fee has been cut to 1.5% of the market value of land per acre from the existing 6%. The lease period has also been extended from the present five years to 35 years.
The changes would immediately benefit the delayed privatisation process of Container Corporation of India, while also facilitating development of over 300 cargo terminals in the country over next five years under the PM Gati Shakti framework.
Briefing mediapersons about the Cabinet’s decision, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said that the new policy will be implanted over next 90 days, will enable integrated development of infrastructure help to build more cargo terminals and also aid extension of public utilities and services under PPP mode.
“The policy will aid creation of 1.25 lakh jobs while also helping Railway’s increase its share in freight transportation. It will also help reduce overall logistics cost in the country," the minister said.
The new policy provides for long term leasing of railway land for cargo related activities up to 35 years. It will also provide land at nominal fee of Re 1 per square metre per year for setting up public services such as schools, health services under PPP mode.
Thakur said that revision of the land leasing policy will also support migration of existing land users. “Existing users of land will have the option to switch to the new regime after a competitive and transparent bidding process," the minister said.
The longer lease period and lower lease rental will also aid investors that showed interested in picking up strategic stake in Concor. Then PSUs privatisation was approved in 2019 where government decided to sell 30.8 per cent from its 54.8 stake in the company to a strategic buyer. However, investors cited higher lease rentals for using Railway land and shorter period of the lease as a stumbling block for placing their bids.
Thakur said that that the new policy will also aid development of solar plants and also the make use of railway land easier for public service such as electricity, gas, water sewerage, urban transport as grant of right of way for such service would get smoother. For optical fibre cable (OFC) and other smaller diameter underground utilities a one-time-fee of only ₹1000 will be charged for crossing railway track under the new policy, the minister said .
