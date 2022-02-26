The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the nationwide rollout of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) with a budget outlay of ₹1,600 crore for a period of five years.

The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, in a statement, said under ABDM, citizens will be able to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked.

“This will enable the creation of longitudinal health records for individuals across various healthcare providers, and improve clinical decision making by healthcare providers," it said.

According to the government, the mission will improve equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging the use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling the national portability of health services.

The pilot of ABDM was completed in the six union territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep with successful demonstration of technology platform developed by the NHA, the ministry informed.

During the pilot, a digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions are undergoing integration, it added.

Digital health solutions across the healthcare ecosystem, the statement said, have proven to be of immense benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and eSanjeevani further demonstrating the role technology can play in enabling access to healthcare.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.