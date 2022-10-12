Cabinet okays 22,000-cr grant to state-owned OMCs to cover LPG losses

Cabinet okays ₹22,000-cr grant to state-owned OMCs to cover LPG losses1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
The grant will be distributed among Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved ₹22,000 crore as one time grant to state-owned oil retailers for losses in domestic cooking gas costs.
The grant will be distributed among Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).
“The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas to give one time grant amounting to Rs.22,000 crore to three Public Sector Undertaking Oil Marketing Companies (PSU OMCs)," the statement said.
The approval will help the OMCs to continue their commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, ensuring unhindered domestic LPG supplies and also supporting the procurement of Make in India products.
During the period from June 2020 to June 2022, international prices of LPG increased by around 300%. However, to insulate consumers from price fluctuations, the cost increase was not fully passed on to consumers of domestic LPG, an official statement said.
Accordingly, domestic LPG prices have risen by only 72% during this period, it said, adding this led to significant losses for the three firms.
“Despite these losses, the three PSU OMCs have ensured continuous supplies of this essential cooking fuel in the country. The government has therefore decided to give a one-time grant to the three PSU OMCs for these losses in domestic LPG," it said.
