New Delhi: The union cabinet on Wednesday took a raft of decisions to strengthen border security, including approving ₹4800 crore for Vibrant Villages Programme covering four states and one Union Territory for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The government plans to develop 2,966 villages in border states adjoining China, a new 4.1 km Shinkula tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh for providing all weather connectivity for troops movement and ₹1,800 crore towards raising new battalions for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), that is responsible for protecting India’s borders with China.

According to the government, the Vibrant Villages Programme will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunity in four states and one Union Territory along the northern borders.

The programme will help encourage people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reverse the out-migration from these villages, thus adding to improved security of the border.

The Cabinet also approved establishing 2 lakh multipurpose primary agriculture credit societies, dairy and fishery cooperatives in next five years with an outlay of ₹20 lakh crore.

The initiative will be supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB). This move will strengthen India’s cooperative moment and deepen its reach up to the grassroots level, the government said.

Under the scheme, cooperative societies will be set up with modernised infrastructure providing farmer members the requisite forward and backward linkages to market their produce, enhance their income and obtain credit facilities. It will also generate employment opportunities in rural areas, the government has claimed.