Cabinet okays ₹4,800 cr for Vibrant Villages Programme for border states
The Vibrant Villages Programme will lead to infrastructure development and livelihood opportunity in four states and one Union Territory along the northern borders
New Delhi: The union cabinet on Wednesday took a raft of decisions to strengthen border security, including approving ₹4800 crore for Vibrant Villages Programme covering four states and one Union Territory for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.
