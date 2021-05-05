New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday cleared the proposal for strategic disinvestment along with transfer management control of IDBI Bank.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) together own more than 94% stake in IDBI Bank with 45.48% and 49.24% individual stakes respectively. LIC is currently the promoter of IDBI Bank with management control after government sold its majority stake in the bank to the life insurance major in 2019.

However, government and LIC may not fully divest their stake in IDBI Bank and both may keep minority stake in the bank post the strategic disinvestment. “The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by GoI and LIC shall be decided at the time of structuring of transaction in consultation with RBI," the Cabinet secretariat said in a statement.

A finance ministry official speaking under condition of anonymity said now the government will first appoint advisers for the transaction and in due course will bring out the preliminary information memorandum inviting expression of interest for the stake sale.

Government’s stake sale in IDBI Bank could help it meet the ambitious ₹1.75 trillion disinvestment target for FY22 amid escalating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which may make the task all the more daunting.

IDBI Bank on Monday reported a full year profit for the first time in five years at ₹1,359 crore for FY21. The lender had reported a net loss of ₹12,887 crore in fiscal 2019-20. In the fourth quarter, the bank, which came out of the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework in March this year, reported a nearly four-fold jump in its net profit to ₹512 crore due to tax refund and higher net interest income. Net profit stood at ₹135 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On Wednesday, IDBI Bank rose 4.4% to closed at ₹38 on the BSE.

“LIC’s Board has passed a resolution to the effect that LIC may reduce its shareholding in IDBI Bank Ltd through divesting its stake along with strategic stake sale envisaged by the Govt with an intent to relinquish management control and by taking into consideration price, market outlook, statutory stipulation and interest of policy holders. This decision of LICs Board is also consistent with the regulatory mandate to it to reduce its stake in the Bank," the government said in a statement.

Government hopes the strategic buyer will infuse funds, new technology and best management practices for optimal development of business potential and growth of IDBI Bank Ltd. and shall generate more business without any dependence on LIC and Government assistance/funds. “Resources through strategic disinvestment of Govt. equity from the transaction would be used to finance developmental programmes of the Government benefiting the citizens," the statement said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her FY22 Budget speech announced the government’s intent to privatize two public sector banks, a general insurance company and IDBI Bank. Speaking at the Mint India Investment Summit last week, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant said the government-backed think tank has already finalized and made its recommendation for privatization of two public sector banks and one insurance company to DIPAM. Speaking at a later session, DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the recommendations would be taken forward by the department of financial services in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India for legislative changes.

However, Pandey hinted that the actual sale of the financial institutions may not take place in FY22. “The finance minister had suggested that the two banks and one general insurance company will be taken up. It was not clearly said that all will be accomplished in FY22. Of course, we have another one, which is IDBI Bank. What she (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in the budget speech is that in addition to IDBI Bank, there will be two more banks (that will be put for privatization)," he added.

