Cabinet okays strategic disinvestment in IDBI Bank

However, Pandey hinted that the actual sale of the financial institutions may not take place in FY22. “The finance minister had suggested that the two banks and one general insurance company will be taken up. It was not clearly said that all will be accomplished in FY22. Of course, we have another one, which is IDBI Bank. What she (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in the budget speech is that in addition to IDBI Bank, there will be two more banks (that will be put for privatization)," he added.