Cabinet panel revamps VGF scheme for public-pvt infra projects, extends tenure

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday revamped and extended the tenure for viability gap funding (VGF) for public-private infrastructure projects till 2024-25 with a total outlay of ₹8,100 crore.

The revamp comprises introduction of two sub-schemes for mainstreaming private participation in social infrastructure. The sub scheme -1 would cater to social sectors such as waste water treatment, water supply, solid waste management, health, and education, among others, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press briefing.

These projects often face issues with credit availability amid poor revenue generation to cater fully to capital costs. Projects eligible under this category should have at least 100% operational cost recovery. The Centre will provide a maximum of 30% of total project cost as VGF and the state government/sponsoring central ministry/statutory entity may provide additional support up to 30% of TPC, Sitharaman said.

The sub scheme -2 will support demonstration/pilot social sectors projects. The projects may be from health and education sectors where there is at least 50% operational cost recovery, the government said in a statement.

"In such projects, the central government and the state government together will provide up to 80% of capital expenditure and up to 50% of operation & maintenance (O&M) costs for the first five years. The central government will provide a maximum of 40% of the TPC of the Project. In addition, it may provide a maximum of 25% of Operational Costs of the project in first five years of commercial operations," said Sitharaman.

Since the inception of the scheme, 64 projects have been accorded 'final approval' worth total project cost of ₹34,228 crore and VGF of ₹5,639 crore. Till the end of fiscal 2019-20, VGF of ₹4,375 crore had been disbursed, the government said.

"The aim of the scheme is to promote PPPs in social and economic infrastructure leading to efficient creation of assets and ensuring their proper operation and maintenance and make the economically/socially essential projects commercially viable. The scheme would be beneficial to public at large as it would help in creation of the Infrastructure for the country," Sitharaman said.

The new scheme will come into force within one month of the approval of Union Cabinet. Proposed amendments under the revamped VGF scheme would be suitably incorporated in the guidelines for the scheme. All steps will be taken up for the promotion of the revamped VGF and in monitoring of the supported projects, the government said.

"Revamping of the proposed VGF scheme will attract more PPP projects and facilitate the private investment in the social sectors health, education, waste water, solid waste management, water supply etc. Creation of new hospitals, schools will create many opportunities to boost employment generation," said the finance minister.

The revamped scheme will be financed from budgetary support of finance ministry.

The department of economic affairs, ministry of finance introduced the Scheme for Financial Support to PPPs in Infrastructure--Viability Gap Funding Scheme--in 2006 with a view to support infrastructure projects undertaken through PPP mode that are economically justified but commercially unviable due to large capital investment requirements, long gestation periods and the inability to increase user charges to commercial levels.

