Cabinet briefing Live Updates: Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Narendra Singh Tomar today announced the policy decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Cabinet has approved the implementation of National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm with a financial outlay of ₹11,040 crores: The focus is on increasing area and productivity of oilseeds and oil Palm.

“This will increase capital investment, help generate employment, reduce dependence on imports and increase income of farmers," Union agriculture minister Tomar said.

Cabinet decisions - Live Updates

- The Cabinet has approved the NMEO-OP with a focus on the northeast region and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

- Anurag Thakur said due to heavy dependence on imports for edible oils, it is important to make efforts for increasing the domestic production of edible oils in which increasing area and productivity of oil palm plays an important part.

- ₹5 crore assistance for setting up industry for palm oil.

- Government to provide price difference through DBT to palm oil cultivators.

- Cabinet has approved Palm Oil Mission

- India is dependent on edible oil. Similar situation was in food-grains too, but that has changed now. Prime Minister Modi has been pushing to bring down our dependency on edible oil. India has waste land where palm oil can be produced, in 12 states farmers have been producing oil but they are facing some challenges including prices.

- ₹70.45 crore package for revival of North East Regional Marketing Corporation Limited

- India is now among the 11 countries exporting agri products.

- Domestic production of edible oil needs to be stepped up.

- In the last meeting held on 4 August, the Cabinet had approved the continuation of 1023 Fast Track Special Court (FTSCs) including 389 exclusive POCSO Courts as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) from 01.04.2021 to 31.03.2023 with an outlay of ₹1572.86 crore (Rs.971.70 crore as Central Share and Rs.601.16 crore as State share). Central Share is to be funded from Nirbhaya Fund. The Scheme was launched on 02.10.2019.

What PM said about Indians stuck in Afghanistan

This comes just a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

"India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance," Prime Minister Modi reportedly directed officials as per sources cited by ANI.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other senior officials like cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The External Affairs Minister is out of the country and hence did not attend the meeting. The meeting was also attended by senior officials including Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, NSA Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon.

