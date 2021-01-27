Cabinet raises support price for copra

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for dried coconut kernels or copra by ₹300-375 per quintal to ensure farmers get more than 50% return over their cost of production.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at a news briefing the increase was ₹375 per quintal in the case of milling copra, which ensures a return of 52%. The support price for this class of copra has gone up from ₹9,960 a quintal in the 2020 season to ₹10,335 a quintal in the 2021 season. The cost of production is estimated at ₹6,800 a quintal.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

In the case of ball copra, another variety, the increase in support price for the 2021 season is ₹300 a quintal. Accordingly, farmers will get ₹10,600 a quintal, which ensures a return of 55% over cost of production, the minister explained.

“The experience is that these benefits and guaranteed price to millions of farmers engaged in copra production will benefit costal states particularly," Javadekar said. The minister explained that at times the market price also goes above the government’s support price which benefits farmers.

The decision comes ahead of the union budget for FY22 which is expected to focus on the requirement of the agriculture sector, which showed resilience during the pandemic induced overall economic contraction.

The Narendra Modi administration is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022 but is currently facing a major protest in and around the national capital region by farmers resisting opening up the farm sector for greater private investments. The capital on Tuesday witnessed violence during a tractor rally staged by farmers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via