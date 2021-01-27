OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cabinet raises support price for copra
Copra is dried coconut kernel. Photo: iStockphoto
Copra is dried coconut kernel. Photo: iStockphoto

Cabinet raises support price for copra

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 03:04 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The increase was 375 per quintal in the case of milling copra, which ensures a return of 52%. The support price for this class of copra has gone up from 9,960 a quintal in the 2020 season to 10,335 a quintal in the 2021 season

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for dried coconut kernels or copra by 300-375 per quintal to ensure farmers get more than 50% return over their cost of production.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at a news briefing the increase was 375 per quintal in the case of milling copra, which ensures a return of 52%. The support price for this class of copra has gone up from 9,960 a quintal in the 2020 season to 10,335 a quintal in the 2021 season. The cost of production is estimated at 6,800 a quintal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Health workers prepare to start vaccination against COVID-19 in Kathmandu on 27 January 2021

Nepal kicks off coronavirus inoculations with Indian vaccine

1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Dr. Reddy's terminates Covid-19 treatment study in Kuwait

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbours rose over their disputed border

China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO rules

1 min read . 02:32 PM IST
IRCTC started the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 4, 2019, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 19 this year

IRCTC to restart Lucknow- New Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains from 14 Feb

1 min read . 02:24 PM IST

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

In the case of ball copra, another variety, the increase in support price for the 2021 season is 300 a quintal. Accordingly, farmers will get 10,600 a quintal, which ensures a return of 55% over cost of production, the minister explained.

“The experience is that these benefits and guaranteed price to millions of farmers engaged in copra production will benefit costal states particularly," Javadekar said. The minister explained that at times the market price also goes above the government’s support price which benefits farmers.

The decision comes ahead of the union budget for FY22 which is expected to focus on the requirement of the agriculture sector, which showed resilience during the pandemic induced overall economic contraction.

The Narendra Modi administration is committed to doubling farmers' income by 2022 but is currently facing a major protest in and around the national capital region by farmers resisting opening up the farm sector for greater private investments. The capital on Tuesday witnessed violence during a tractor rally staged by farmers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout