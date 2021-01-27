Cabinet raises support price for copra

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at a news briefing the increase was ₹375 per quintal in the case of milling copra, which ensures a return of 52%. The support price for this class of copra has gone up from ₹9,960 a quintal in the 2020 season to ₹10,335 a quintal in the 2021 season. The cost of production is estimated at ₹6,800 a quintal.

