Monsoon session of Parliament likely from July 20, to go on for three weeks

The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 20 and is expected to go on for three weeks, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI on 30 June.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is yet to take a final decision, the news agency said.

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Usually, Monsoon and Winter sessions have 20 sittings and are spread over four weeks. But there have been precedents of shorter sessions.

West Bengal and Assam Wins The Monsoon session comes after the ruling BJP's victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. The rebellion in TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) will also play out in the forthcoming session.

A decision by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the demands of 20 TMC and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs seeking recognition as separate groups is awaited.

In the Rajya Sabha, after newly elected and re-elected MPs took oath, the political numbers further tilted in favour of the ruling NDA.

The last session ended in disappointment for the government as a Constitution amendment bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House.

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The government is now redrafting the bill to possibly increase Lok Sabha seats of all states uniformly by 50 per cent.

The population-linked increase in seats has been a major concern for southern parties.

Cabinet Reshuffle also on cards The Parliament Session comes amid speculation about a possible reshuffle in the council of ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government. The reshuffle is likely be announced before the Monsoon session of Parliament begins later this month, news agency PTI said in an earlier report.

Also Read | Modi cabinet reshuffle buzz grows: What we know so far

For days, there have been indications from the top echelons of the ruling dispensation that the exercise may be carried out at any time from now. Sources aware of the deliberations told the news agency that the reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers will be carried out in tandem with the announcement of a new BJP team under its president Nitin Nabin, the agency said.

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(With PTI inputs)