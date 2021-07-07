2 min read.Updated: 07 Jul 2021, 03:39 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Narendra Modi Government cabinet reshuffle Live News: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has quit. Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Santosh Gangwar, Sadananda Gowda have also resigned from the Union Cabinet
The major Cabinet rejig of the Narendra Modi government, the first in his second term, will be announced today at around 5.30-6 pm. The new Modi 2.0 cabinet will be the youngest ever in the country's history.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle may give ministerial berths to BJP leaders -- Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane -- all of whom are being seen as frontrunners.
The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, has 53 ministers at present. This means 28 ministers can be added.
The Prime Minister is making changes to his cabinet for the first time since he started his second innings in 2019.
Modi cabinet to have 7 ministers from UP
Probably Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chaudhary, BL Verma (all three obc's), SP Singh Baghel, Kaushal Kishore (both Dalits) and Ajay Mishra (Brahmin) to be inducted from Uttar Pradesh with eyes on the state assembly elections next year.
4. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
5. MoS Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
6. Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre
7. Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS ) Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME
8. Debasree Chaudhuri
9. Rattan Lal Kataria
10. Union Minister of State (Health) Ashwini Choubey
11. MoS Environment, Forest & Climate Change Babul Supriyo
Glimpses from PM Modi's meet ahead of cabinet expansion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BJP MPs at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, ahead of the cabinet expansion at 6 pm.
Thaawarchand Gehlot resigns as RS member
Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed as governor of Karnataka, earlier on Tuesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha today.
The Vice President's Secretariat took to Twitter saying that Gehlot called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation.
"The Chairman accepted his resignation," the Vice President's Secretariat said.
'I have been asked to resign', says Babul Supriyo
Taking to Facebook, he said, "Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere. Not being able to take phone calls of my friends in the media who cares for me hence let me spell it out myself..Yes, I have been asked to resign & I have"
Babul Supriyo, Ashwini Kumar Choubey resigns
Minister of State Babul Supriyo has resigned. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MOS of Health has also officially stepped down.
Harsh Vardhan quits
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday resigned, hours before PM Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle. The health Minister was widely criticised for handling of the country's Covid-19 crisis.
Along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, this is one of the biggest casualties of the mega government reset.
Sadananda Gowda resigns as Union minister
Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigns
Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from the Union Cabinet today.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank quits
Ahead of today's cabinet reshuffle, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has stepped down. Minister Pokhriyal has expressed his unwillingness to continue in the Cabinet due to the post-Covid impact on his health.
