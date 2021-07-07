The major Cabinet rejig of the Narendra Modi government, the first in his second term, will be announced today at around 5.30-6 pm. The new Modi 2.0 cabinet will be the youngest ever in the country's history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle may give ministerial berths to BJP leaders -- Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane -- all of whom are being seen as frontrunners.

The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, has 53 ministers at present. This means 28 ministers can be added.

The Prime Minister is making changes to his cabinet for the first time since he started his second innings in 2019.

Catch all the LIVE Updates on Modi 2.0 Cabinet Reshuffle:

Modi cabinet to have 7 ministers from UP

Probably Anupriya Patel, Pankaj Chaudhary, BL Verma (all three obc's), SP Singh Baghel, Kaushal Kishore (both Dalits) and Ajay Mishra (Brahmin) to be inducted from Uttar Pradesh with eyes on the state assembly elections next year.

Modi 2.0 cabinet: Who is out

1. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

2. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

3. Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

4. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

5. MoS Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

6. Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre

7. Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS ) Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME

8. Debasree Chaudhuri

9. Rattan Lal Kataria

10. Union Minister of State (Health) Ashwini Choubey

11. MoS Environment, Forest & Climate Change Babul Supriyo

Glimpses from PM Modi's meet ahead of cabinet expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BJP MPs at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, ahead of the cabinet expansion at 6 pm.

View Full Image PM Modi meets BJP leaders at Lok Kalyan Marg. (Twitter)

Thaawarchand Gehlot resigns as RS member

Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has been appointed as governor of Karnataka, earlier on Tuesday tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha today.

The Vice President's Secretariat took to Twitter saying that Gehlot called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Chairman of the upper house, to submit his resignation.

"The Chairman accepted his resignation," the Vice President's Secretariat said.

'I have been asked to resign', says Babul Supriyo

Taking to Facebook, he said, "Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere. Not being able to take phone calls of my friends in the media who cares for me hence let me spell it out myself..Yes, I have been asked to resign & I have"

View Full Image Babul Supriyo shares an update about his resignation on Facebook.

Babul Supriyo, Ashwini Kumar Choubey resigns

Minister of State Babul Supriyo has resigned. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MOS of Health has also officially stepped down.

Harsh Vardhan quits

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday resigned, hours before PM Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle. The health Minister was widely criticised for handling of the country's Covid-19 crisis.

Along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, this is one of the biggest casualties of the mega government reset.

Sadananda Gowda resigns as Union minister

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigns

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from the Union Cabinet today.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank quits

Ahead of today's cabinet reshuffle, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has stepped down. Minister Pokhriyal has expressed his unwillingness to continue in the Cabinet due to the post-Covid impact on his health.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.