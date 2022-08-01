Cabinet reshuffle on cards, 4-5 new faces to be introduced: Mamata Banerjee

Cabinet reshuffle on cards, 4-5 new faces to be introduced: Mamata Banerjee2 min read . 02:02 PM IST
- Mamata Banerjee now holds charge of 11 departments, including the four held by Partha Chatterjee.
Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced there will be a Cabinet reshuffle in the state on Wednesday. "We will do a reshuffle on Wednesday. There will be 4-5 new faces," said Mamata.
Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced there will be a Cabinet reshuffle in the state on Wednesday. "We will do a reshuffle on Wednesday. There will be 4-5 new faces," said Mamata.
"Many of them are writing a lot. We don't have a plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha da is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone," added Bengal CM.
"Many of them are writing a lot. We don't have a plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha da is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone," added Bengal CM.
Banerjee also said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it wasn’t possible for her to shoulder responsibilities of these alone.
Banerjee also said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it wasn’t possible for her to shoulder responsibilities of these alone.
"We have to reshuffle our Cabinet. But (I) do not have any plan to dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a new one. There are several departments which has no one at the helm. I alone cannot shoulder (the) responsibilities of all these departments," Banerjee told reporters.
"We have to reshuffle our Cabinet. But (I) do not have any plan to dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a new one. There are several departments which has no one at the helm. I alone cannot shoulder (the) responsibilities of all these departments," Banerjee told reporters.
"We will introduce four to five new faces in the Cabinet. The reshuffle will be carried out on Wednesday," the chief minister added.
"We will introduce four to five new faces in the Cabinet. The reshuffle will be carried out on Wednesday," the chief minister added.
Departments of Panchayat, Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs & Self Help Group are currently looked after by Banerjee.
Departments of Panchayat, Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs & Self Help Group are currently looked after by Banerjee.
This comes soon after former minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the SSC recruitment scam case.
This comes soon after former minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the SSC recruitment scam case.
Chatterjee was minister-in-charge of the departments of industry, commerce and enterprises, IT and electronics, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction.
Chatterjee was minister-in-charge of the departments of industry, commerce and enterprises, IT and electronics, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction.
The CM took charge of the departments on Thursday after his arrest.
The CM took charge of the departments on Thursday after his arrest.
Mamata Banerjee now holds charge of 11 departments, including the four held by Partha Chatterjee.
Mamata Banerjee now holds charge of 11 departments, including the four held by Partha Chatterjee.
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal today decided to carve out seven new districts out of the existing 23 districts by delimitation of their boundaries for better administration and development of the areas.
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal today decided to carve out seven new districts out of the existing 23 districts by delimitation of their boundaries for better administration and development of the areas.
According to the government, the seven new districts are Sunderban, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and Basirhat.
According to the government, the seven new districts are Sunderban, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and Basirhat.
"Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal now it has been increased to 30. The 7 new districts include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
"Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal now it has been increased to 30. The 7 new districts include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.