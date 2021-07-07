OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi meets BJP MPs ahead of rejig; Scindia, Thakur, Rijiju in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party hours before the cabinet expansion on Wednesday. Senior leaders, like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh as well as younger faces, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, were present during the meeting at Lok Kalyan Marg.

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since the Bharatiya Janata Party came into power second time in 2019, and fourth since 2014. The rejig comes right before key state elections, as government tries to shake the disruption and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The expansion may see some new names from BJP and its allies introduced to the cabinet as the party prepares for the polls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister, reports of several ministers stepping down from their posts came in. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo were among the ministers who furnished their resignations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Modi talks to BJP MPs at his residence ahead of the rejig.

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Health, education, labour ministers quit ahead of rejig

3 min read . 03:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches six customized crash course programme for #COVID19 frontline workers under Skill India (ANI)

PM launches ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’

1 min read . 18 Jun 2021
Cabinet expansion: This will be the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers by PM Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019 (REUTERS)

Modi Cabinet expansion: 43 expected to be sworn-in as ministers today

1 min read . 02:20 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout