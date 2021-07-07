This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since the Bharatiya Janata Party came into power second time in 2019, and fourth since 2014. The rejig comes right before key state elections, as government tries to shake the disruption and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The expansion may see some new names from BJP and its allies introduced to the cabinet as the party prepares for the polls.

