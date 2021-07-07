Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi meets BJP MPs ahead of rejig; Scindia, Thakur, Rijiju in attendance

Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi meets BJP MPs ahead of rejig; Scindia, Thakur, Rijiju in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets BJP MPs ahead of cabinet expansion, at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday.
1 min read . 04:00 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since the Bharatiya Janata Party came into power second time in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party hours before the cabinet expansion on Wednesday. Senior leaders, like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh as well as younger faces, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Anurag Thakur, were present during the meeting at Lok Kalyan Marg.

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers since the Bharatiya Janata Party came into power second time in 2019, and fourth since 2014. The rejig comes right before key state elections, as government tries to shake the disruption and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The expansion may see some new names from BJP and its allies introduced to the cabinet as the party prepares for the polls.

Ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister, reports of several ministers stepping down from their posts came in. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo were among the ministers who furnished their resignations.

