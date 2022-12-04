The shortlisted candidates for the position of chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will be interviewed by a search panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary on 16 December, news agency PTI has reported citing sources.

This comes as the current Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay will complete his term next month.

As per sources, The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) headed by Cabinet secretary would interview shortlisted candidates.

After the interviews are done, the selected name will be sent for final approval to the appointment committee of the Cabinet which is headed by the Prime Minister, they said.

Besides the cabinet secretary, other members of FSRASC include financial services secretary and two independent members. The FSRASC is also free to identify and recommend any other person, on the basis of merit, who has not applied for the post.

As per the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority Act, the chairperson can hold office for five years or till the age of 65 years.

Earlier in August, the finance ministry had invited applications while the last date for applying for the post was 5 September.

PFRDA regulates the National Pension System subscribed by the government as well as private employees from organised and unorganised sectors.

(With inputs from PTI)