Cabinet secretary-led panel to select candidate for PFRDA chairman on this date; details here1 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 01:51 PM IST
This comes as the current Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay will complete his term next month.
This comes as the current Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay will complete his term next month.
The shortlisted candidates for the position of chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will be interviewed by a search panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary on 16 December, news agency PTI has reported citing sources.